Georgia State's coach tore his bicep after celebrating a TD in blowout loss to NC State

Getting injured while celebrating is always pretty embarrassing, but it's even more embarrassing when you're a head coach. And it's even MORE embarrassing when you're a coach celebrating your team's only score in a blowout loss.

Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott will undergo the knife next week after tearing his biceps while celebrating the Panthers' first quarter touchdown against NC State on Saturday. In Elliott's defense, it was a nice little start to the game for Georgia State and he was jacked up watching his team take an early 7-0 lead on the Wolfpack. Nothing wrong with that!

Unfortunately, he fist bumped so violently that his arm nearly exploded.

Also, Georgia State HC Shawn Elliott told us he tore his right bicep in an aggressive fist bump after their TD at NC State last week. will need surgery next week. He laughed telling us he isn't stoic on the sideline. Can't wait to see his passion Fri night on @espn vs Memphis — Olivia Harlan Dekker (@Olivia_Harlan) September 12, 2018

Aggressively fist bumping to the point of self-destruction seems exponentially less cool when faced with the reality that NC State proceeded to hang 41 unanswered points on the Panthers. Celebrating your limbs off during a blowout loss ... not ideal. Although I suppose it's better when you consider that Georgia State actually had the lead at the time of injury.

In any case, Elliott will undergo surgery to repair the injury next week, though it won't keep him off the sideline for the Panthers' game against Memphis that Friday. Someone should probably consider giving him a sedative, especially if Georgia State plans on putting forth a decent offensive effort.