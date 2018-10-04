Georgia Tech at Louisville: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

When Georgia Tech and Louisville square off on national television on Friday night, fans will see two teams anxious to use this game as a springboard to turning around disappointing starts to 2018. Both teams are 2-3 overall and 0-2 in ACC play, with enough challenging games left on the schedule to make this early-October showdown a must-win for keeping pace on the path to a bowl game.

It's also the first-ever meeting in football between Georgia Tech and Louisville, creating some intrigue for two coaches that have been entrenched in their current positions for several years. It will be the first time the Cardinals defense has had to defend Paul Johnson's offense, and likewise the Yellow Jackets' first look at the play-calling and offensive schemes of Bobby Petrino.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Oct. 5 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets are trying to avoid losing their eighth straight game away from home, snapping a troubling trend from this recent slide in the Paul Johnson era. Since winning the Orange Bowl and finishing the season in the top 10 in 2014, the Yellow Jackets have gone 9-17 against ACC opponents with only one bowl appearance, beating Kentucky in the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl. It should be noted that Georgia Tech finished one win short of bowl eligibility in part because of a cancelled game with a 5-6 record last season, but the bowl appearances aren't nearly as concerning as a drop-off in success against conference foes.

Louisville: Jawon Pass was put back into the starting lineup against Florida State and took advantage of the opportunity with a career-high 306 passing yards and two touchdowns. Getting the passing attack rolling again also brought a revival of Jaylen Smith's status as the team's most dangerous receiving threat, and the team as a whole finally topped 400 yards of total offense for the first time this season. Commentary around this game and this team has continued to focus on head coach Bobby Petrino and the unsettled debut of his first team after the departure of Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. Putting a dynamic offense on the field in the front of the home crowd on Friday night would go a long way to change the talking points around this Cardinals team, which right now are questioning what the future looks like on the sidelines.

Game prediction, picks

Paul Johnson is 14-1 against ACC Atlantic Division opponents not named Clemson, who Georgia Tech plays every year as its crossover rival. It's very tough to prepare for this Yellow Jackets offense, and even tougher to do so on a short week after a heartbreaking home loss to Florida State. Pick: Georgia Tech -3.5

Which teams should you back in Week 6 of the college football season? And which national title contender will get a massive scare on the road? Visit SportsLine right now to see the projected score for every single FBS matchup, all from the model that has returned over $4,000 in profit to $100 bettors over the last three seasons and is 49-36 on its top-rated picks this season.

