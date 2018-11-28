Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson reportedly intends to retire after 11 seasons

Paul Johnson has reportedly decided to retire after 11 seasons at Georgia Tech. Jeff Schultz of The Athletic confirms a report from radio host Bill Shanks that Johnson is retiring, ending a head coaching career that dates back to 1997 and has included success at both the FCS and FBS levels.

Johnson, 61, won 82 games as Georgia Tech's coach and has a 189-98 record overall across his stops at Georgia Southern, Navy and his time with the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech finished the regular season with a 7-5 record, second in the ACC Coastal and will head to its third bowl game in the last five years.

Georgia Tech won nine or more games four times under Johnson but has not done so since 2016. It has gone 12-11 over the last two seasons, including 9-7 in ACC play.

The best season of Johnson's career was 2014, when the team went 11-3 and finished the season with a win against Dak Prescott and Mississippi State in the Orange Bowl. That Georgia Tech team beat Clemson and Georgia to close the regular season and landed in the top 10 of the final polls after the bowl win. Johnson was named ACC Coach of the Year for the third time, and it appeared as though the Yellow Jackets had re-established their staying power as one of the league powers through yet another round of expansion.

But instead of remaining one of the league's standard bearers, Georgia Tech has gone just 14-18 in ACC play since that 2014 season.

