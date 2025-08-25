Georgia Tech defensive back Clayton Powell-Lee isn't fazed by the spectacle awaiting the Yellow Jackets in the 2025 season opener against Colorado on Friday night. Folsom Field expects to be buzzing under the lights, with Deion Sanders pacing the Buffaloes' sideline in his third season as coach and a celebrity presence that has become routine under Coach Prime. Still, Powell-Lee said the buzz won't distract him.

"Everybody says it's a different experience, but I've experienced some crazy stadiums since being here," Powell-Lee said Monday. "So just knowing that and not trying to overhype it, honestly. Like, it's another game. I know they bring out celebrities, they do all this crazy stuff, but we're playing football. None of them playing. They could hype people all they want to, but you're on the field not them."

Past games in Boulder since Sanders took over as coach prior to the 2023 season have featured former NFL stars, musicians and other high-profile personalities, including Lil' Wayne, Offset, Shannon Sharpe, Terrell Owens, Warren Sapp -- now a Colorado defensive assistant -- Michael Irvin, The Rock and Kawhi Leonard, adding extra flair to an already intense atmosphere. MC Hammer also attended a 2024 game, illustrating the continued draw of celebrities to Boulder.

2025 College Football Playoff predictions, expert picks, most overrated and underrated teams Chip Patterson

Sanders' presence at Colorado has transformed the program, drawing national attention and media coverage beyond the typical college football spotlight. His strategic embrace of high-profile personalities has helped elevate Folsom Field into a cultural hub on game days, too. The Buffaloes went 5-1 at home last season and are 3-0 in non-conference home games under Sanders.

Friday's matchup in Boulder marks the first-ever meeting between Georgia Tech and Colorado, with national attention focused on both programs. The Buffaloes, despite losing Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and star quarterback Shedeur Sanders to the NFL, remain a high-profile team thanks to Sanders and a roster bolstered by transfers.

Colorado enters the game as 4.5-point underdogs at FanDuel with an on-going quarterback battle between Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis, along with significant turnover on both sides of the ball.

Coming off consecutive winning seasons for the first time in a decade, Georgia Tech enters the 2025 opener with a mix of returning talent and new faces under coach Brent Key. Powell-Lee is one of the Yellow Jackets' most experienced defensive backs. A junior, he started all 13 games last season, recording 53 total tackles, including 1.5 for loss, with a sack, a fumble recovery, three pass breakups and a quarterback hurry.

Kickoff is set for Friday at 8 p.m. ET.