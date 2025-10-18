Two teams trying to stay unbeaten in ACC play clash when the Duke Blue Devils battle the 12th-ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday. Georgia Tech is coming off a 35-20 win over Virginia Tech a week ago, while Duke bounced California 45-21 on Oct. 4. The Yellow Jackets (6-0, 3-0 ACC), who are 2-0 on the road this year, could move to 4-0 in conference play for the first time since 1998 with a win. The Blue Devils (4-2, 3-0 ACC), who have won three in a row, are 2-1 on their home field this season.

Kickoff from Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., is at noon ET. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 55-35-1, including wins in each of the last four meetings. The Blue Devils are 3-point favorites in the latest Georgia Tech vs. Duke odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 60.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Georgia Tech vs. Duke picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia Tech vs. Duke. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Duke vs. Georgia Tech:

Georgia Tech vs. Duke spread Duke -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook Georgia Tech vs. Duke over/under 60.5 points Georgia Tech vs. Duke money line Duke -151, Georgia Tech +127 Georgia Tech vs. Duke picks See picks at SportsLine Georgia Tech vs. Duke streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Duke can cover

Sophomore quarterback Darian Mensah is having a monster season for the Blue Devils. In six games, he has completed 143 of 205 passes (69.8%) for 1,838 yards and 15 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He has thrown for at least two touchdowns in every game. In the win at California, he completed 22 of 30 passes (73.3%) for 265 yards and two touchdowns. He threw for 389 yards and three scores in a 45-17 opening-game win over Elon on Aug. 28.

Although Mensah has spread the wealth in the passing game, among his top targets is wide receiver Cooper Barkate. The senior transfer from Harvard is in his first year with the program. In six games, he has 26 receptions for 475 yards (18.3 average) and four touchdowns. In the win at Cal, he caught five passes for 66 yards and a score.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Sixth-year senior quarterback Haynes King has helped power the Yellow Jackets' offense. In five games, he has completed 94 of 132 passes (71.2%) for 971 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. He is also the team's leading rusher, carrying 87 times for 440 yards (5.1 average) and nine touchdowns. In last week's win over Virginia Tech, he completed 20 of 24 passes (83.3%) for 213 yards and one touchdown, while carrying 14 times for 60 yards and two scores.

Senior wide receiver Malik Rutherford is among Georgia Tech's top receivers. He has 22 receptions for 204 yards (9.3 average) and two touchdowns. He has carried the ball four times for 18 yards. In the win over Virginia Tech, he caught six passes for 49 yards and a score. He had two catches for 33 yards and one touchdown in a 45-24 win over Temple on Sept. 20.

How to make Georgia Tech vs. Duke picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 61 combined points.

So who wins Duke vs. Georgia Tech, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time?