Georgia Tech is removing the interim tag and will name Brent Key as its permanent head football coach, according to multiple reports. Key led the Yellow Jackets to a 4-4 record to finish out the 2022 season after replacing Geoff Collins, who was fired on Sept. 26. Details are currently being worked out and a contract could be finalized within the next 24 hours, according to ESPN.

Key's first game as coach of the Yellow Jackets was a 26-21 road win over then-No. 24 Pittsburgh, and he followed it up with a 23-20 overtime win over Duke. The signature game of his short career leading the Yellow Jackets was a 21-17 road win over No. 13 North Carolina; the Tar Heels still had a very remote shot at making the College Football Playoff but Key and the Yellow Jackets dashed those hopes.

Key, 44, has been on Georgia Tech's staff as an associate head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator since Collins took over the program in 2019. He was a four-year starter at offensive guard at Georgia Tech from 1997-2000.

