Georgia Tech fired coach Geoff Collins on Sunday less than a day after a 27-10 road loss to UCF sent the Yellow Jackets to 1-3 in Collins' fourth season, according to 247Sports' Bryce Koon and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The loss sent Collins to 10-28 (7-19 ACC) at GT with the program struggling to show any improvement during his tenure.

Upon being hired away from Temple, Collins faced a difficult task: Moving Georgia Tech's offense away from the option-based attack that Paul Johnson installed during his 11-year run with the program. That provided Collins with some leeway; however, the Jackets never finished better than 10th in the ACC in total offense while winning just three games in each of his first three campaigns, and they struggled mightily to start the 2022 season.

This past offseason saw a wave of transfer portal action with Georgia Tech losing multiple key players, including star running back Jahmyr Gibbs to Alabama, while bringing in contributors to help bolster the roster in a must-improve season for Collins. However, in its three games against FBS opponents (Clemson, Ole Miss, UCF), Georgia Tech has been outscored 110-20.

With the Jackets about to begin a coaching search, the program is considering the future of athletic director Todd Stansbury, who would stand to lead that effort if he remains in power. The Georgia Tech Athletic Association has scheduled a special meeting for Monday where Stansbury's future and Collins' buyout will be discussed, according to multiple reports.

Collins is the third Power Five coach who has been fired in the first month of the 2022 season after Nebraska rid itself of Scott Frost and Arizona parted with Herm Edwards. Both Frost and Edwards were in their fifth years with their respective programs.

CBS Sports will update this story shortly with takeaways from Georgia Tech being the latest program to join the coaching carousel.