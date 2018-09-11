Georgia Tech loses one of its top running backs for remainder of season to knee injury

Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson said Tuesday that Yellow Jackets B-back KirVonte Benson will miss the rest of the 2018 season after suffering a knee injury during Saturday's loss to USF. It's the second knee injury for Benson after suffering a torn ACL during his senior season at Marietta High School, and though this injury is not necessarily a tear, it will require surgery that will hold the star running back out the rest of the year.

.@GTPaulJohnson announced that redshirt junior B-back KirVonte Benson will miss the remainder of the season due to an injury suffered Saturday. pic.twitter.com/7uiOYnQB8V — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 11, 2018

"I feel terrible for him," Johnson said, "because he worked hard, but he'll be back. He's a strong kid and he'll work hard. He's undergone that before. He had it happen in high school, so hopefully he'll be back."

Benson was an All-ACC pick in 2017 after rushing for 1,053 yards and totaling five 100-yard games in his first season as a starter in Johnson's offense. He is eligible for a medical redshirt for this season, which would extend his eligibility to 2020.