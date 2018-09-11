Georgia Tech loses one of its top running backs for remainder of season to knee injury

KirVonte Benson was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2017 for the Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson said Tuesday that Yellow Jackets B-back KirVonte Benson will miss the rest of the 2018 season after suffering a knee injury during Saturday's loss to USF. It's the second knee injury for Benson after suffering a torn ACL during his senior season at Marietta High School, and though this injury is not necessarily a tear, it will require surgery that will hold the star running back out the rest of the year. 

"I feel terrible for him," Johnson said, "because he worked hard, but he'll be back. He's a strong kid and he'll work hard. He's undergone that before. He had it happen in high school, so hopefully he'll be back."

Benson was an All-ACC pick in 2017 after rushing for 1,053 yards and totaling five 100-yard games in his first season as a starter in Johnson's offense. He is eligible for a medical redshirt for this season, which would extend his eligibility to 2020. 

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories