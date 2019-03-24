Georgia Tech senior defensive tackle Brandon Adams dies at 21

Georgia Tech announced on Sunday that defensive tackle Brandon Adams died Saturday at the age of 21. The details of Adams' death have not been released at this time.

"On behalf of the entire Georgia Tech athletics family, I offer my deepest condolences to Brandon's family and friends, including his past and present coaches, and his brothers in the Georgia Tech football family," Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury said in a statement. "As we mourn the loss of such an incredible young life, we are also here to support Brandon's family and friends, his past and present coaches and his brothers within the Georgia Tech football family in any way that we can. Please join us in keeping Brandon and everyone who loved him in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Our hearts are broken by the sudden passing of Brandon Adams. He was a tremendous teammate and friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. https://t.co/bNXgnwwu03 pic.twitter.com/LaZlicpnEg — Georgia Tech Sports (@GTAthletics) March 24, 2019

Adams, a rising senior, played in 33 games over the last three seasons for the Yellow Jackets. He had 41 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. He set career highs in all three categories last season.

Adams came to Georgia Tech from Brentwood, Tennessee. Memorial information has not been announced as of yet.