Georgia Tech senior defensive tackle Brandon Adams dies at 21

Adams was becoming a force on the Yellow Jackets defensive line

Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech announced on Sunday that defensive tackle Brandon Adams died Saturday at the age of 21. The details of Adams' death have not been released at this time.

"On behalf of the entire Georgia Tech athletics family, I offer my deepest condolences to Brandon's family and friends, including his past and present coaches, and his brothers in the Georgia Tech football family," Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury said in a statement. "As we mourn the loss of such an incredible young life, we are also here to support Brandon's family and friends, his past and present coaches and his brothers within the Georgia Tech football family in any way that we can. Please join us in keeping Brandon and everyone who loved him in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Adams, a rising senior, played in 33 games over the last three seasons for the Yellow Jackets. He had 41 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. He set career highs in all three categories last season.

Adams came to Georgia Tech from Brentwood, Tennessee. Memorial information has not been announced as of yet.

CBS Sports Writer

Tom Fornelli has been a college football writer at CBS Sports since 2010. During his time at CBS, Tom has proven time and again that he hates your favorite team and thinks your rival is a paragon of football... Full Bio

