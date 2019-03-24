Georgia Tech senior defensive tackle Brandon Adams dies at 21
Adams was becoming a force on the Yellow Jackets defensive line
Georgia Tech announced on Sunday that defensive tackle Brandon Adams died Saturday at the age of 21. The details of Adams' death have not been released at this time.
"On behalf of the entire Georgia Tech athletics family, I offer my deepest condolences to Brandon's family and friends, including his past and present coaches, and his brothers in the Georgia Tech football family," Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury said in a statement. "As we mourn the loss of such an incredible young life, we are also here to support Brandon's family and friends, his past and present coaches and his brothers within the Georgia Tech football family in any way that we can. Please join us in keeping Brandon and everyone who loved him in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
Adams, a rising senior, played in 33 games over the last three seasons for the Yellow Jackets. He had 41 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. He set career highs in all three categories last season.
Adams came to Georgia Tech from Brentwood, Tennessee. Memorial information has not been announced as of yet.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Clowney's cousin commits to LSU
Clowney could be a menace in the class of 2020 for the Tigers
-
Former USC kicker suing school
Boermeester was expelled in 2017 following an alleged altercation with his girlfriend
-
Kiffin rips 'sexy' transfer portal
Kiffin has accepted his fair share of transfers in two seasons leading the Owls
-
Don't exaggerate Martell waiver impact
The Canes are becoming Transfer U, but while their latest addition will be impactful, he's...
-
Sarkisian to make $4.8 million at Bama
Sarkisian is in his second stint as Alabama's defensive coordinator
-
The Snacket: Determine an ultimate snack
Vote in the first round of the Snacket and help decide the ultimate snack food