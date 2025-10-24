The Syracuse Orange look to get back on track when they take on the seventh-ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an ACC matchup on Saturday. Georgia Tech is coming off a 27-18 win at Duke, while Syracuse dropped a 30-13 decision to Pittsburgh in Week 8. The Orange (3-4, 1-3 ACC), who have lost three in a row, are 1-1 on the road this season. The Yellow Jackets (7-0, 4-0 ACC), who lead the conference and are one of three unbeaten teams in the league, are 4-0 on their home field.

Kickoff from Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta is at noon ET. The Yellow Jackets are 16.5-point favorites in the latest Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 42-30 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024.

Now, the model has set its sights on Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse:

Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech spread Georgia Tech -16.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech over/under 53.5 points Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech money line Georgia Tech -909, Syracuse +590

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Senior dual-threat quarterback Haynes King helps power the Yellow Jackets' offense. In six games, he has completed 108 of 153 passes (70.6%) for 1,176 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. He has also carried 101 times for 560 yards and 10 touchdowns. In last week's win over Duke, he completed 14 of 21 passes for 205 yards, including a long of 49. He also rushed 14 times for 120 yards (8.6 average) and one touchdown.

Senior running back Jamal Haynes has carried 81 times for 409 yards (5.0 average) and three touchdowns. He also caught 16 passes for 136 yards (8.5 average), including a long of 34. In a 45-24 win over Temple on Sept. 20, he carried 12 times for 107 yards, while catching four passes for 39 yards. He caught nine passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns in a 59-12 win over Gardner Webb on Sept. 6.

Why Syracuse can cover

Junior quarterback Steve Angeli suffered a torn Achilles tendon against Clemson on Sept. 20 and will be out the rest of the season. Taking over for him has been sophomore Rickie Collins. In parts of five games, he has completed 68 of 127 passes (53.5%) for 733 yards with five touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also rushed 30 times for 102 yards (3.4 average) and one touchdown. In last week's loss to Pittsburgh, he completed 15 of 31 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions.

Also helping power the Orange in the passing game is junior wide receiver Johntay Cook. He is in his first season with the program after two years at Texas. In seven games this season, he has 37 receptions for 456 yards (12.3 average) and two touchdowns. He also has one carry for 18 yards. In a 34-21 win at Clemson on Sept. 20, he caught six passes for 113 yards, including a long of 59.

How to make Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 60 combined points.

So who wins Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?