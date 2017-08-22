Georgia Tech to exchange Russell Athletic gear for Adidas starting in 2018

Georgia Tech will join the Adidas family beginning in July 2018, announcing a six-year uniform, apparel and footwear deal for 17 of the Yellow Jackets' varsity sports on Tuesday.

For Georgia Tech, the move opens up marketing channels and promotional opportunities provided by a large apparel company. The move is also good for Adidas, adding another southern Power Five college football program to its roster with the Yellow Jackets joining Miami, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, NC State and others.

Georgia Tech began its relationship with Russell Athletic back in 1992, but the changes in the apparel game over the last 25 years have left the school as one of the last remaining partners in college sports. In fact, when the Yellow Jackets take the field this fall they will be only Power Five program and one of only three FBS programs in the country to wear Russell Athletic uniforms.

School administrators announced open negotiations with Nike, Adidas and Under Armour earlier this summer, and the instant reaction was that a move would benefit Georgia Tech's branding and recruiting. But since the change to Adidas is still a year away, the Yellow Jackets will chase an ACC Coastal Division title in 2017 in the same Russell Athletic gear on display for each of the four division titles (and one ACC title) under Paul Johnson.