Georgia Tech unveiled team rings commemorating its 2024 football season. The Yellow Jackets went 7-6 in their second full year under coach Brent Key, with a 5-3 showing in ACC for a second consecutive year.

Though their seven regular season wins earned a berth in the 2024 Birmingham Bowl, Georgia Tech lost 35-27 to a 6-6 Vanderbilt team. Georgia Tech's postseason appearance last season did mark the first time it has made back-to-back bowl games since 2013-14.

The Yellow Jackets are also celebrating a couple of other milestones with their new jewelry. With a perfect 5-0 record, they went undefeated inside of Bobby Dodd Stadium for the first time in 25 years. Georgia Tech also picked up a pair of top-10 wins by beating Florida State and Miami. Those victories, including their respective final scores, are engraved on the inside of the rings.

While the Miami win was impressive -- Georgia Tech effectively knocked the then-No. 4 Hurricanes out of the College Football Playoff race by upsetting them on Nov. 9 -- the triumph over Florida State didn't age quite as well. The Yellow Jackets downed the 10th-ranked Seminoles to open the season. FSU then finished the year 2-10 with just one win against an FBS opponent.

Still, Key has amassed five wins against top-20 opponents in 34 games as Georgia Tech's coach, dating back to his interim stint in 2022.