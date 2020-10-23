An ACC battle is on tap Saturday between the Boston College Eagles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 4 p.m. ET at Alumni Stadium. Boston College is 3-2 overall and 2-1 at home, while Georgia Tech is 2-3 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Eagles are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games following a straight-up loss.

The Yellow Jackets, meanwhile, are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following an against-the-spread loss. The Eagles are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Boston College vs. Georgia Tech odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 54.5. Before you make any Georgia Tech vs. Boston College picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 25-13 on top-rated picks through seven weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $700 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia Tech vs. Boston College. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Boston College vs. Georgia Tech:

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College spread: Boston College -3.5

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College over-under: 54.5 points

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College money line: Boston College -160, Georgia Tech +140

What you need to know about Georgia Tech

When we last saw the Yellow Jackets, they were absorbing a 73-7 beatdown from No. 1 Clemson. Georgia Tech gave up 671 yards of offense to Clemson, including 404 passing yards and five first-half touchdown passes by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Georgia Tech mustered only 204 yards in the destruction, with quarterback Jeff Sims passing for just 81 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia Tech has looked good at times this season, knocking off Louisville 46-27 and downing Florida State 16-13. Sims has passed for 1,025 yards and six touchdowns, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs has rushed for 299 yards and two touchdowns. Georgia Tech has also fared well against Boston College over the years, winning four of its last six meetings against the Eagles.

What you need to know about Boston College

The Eagles dropped a 40-14 decision to Virginia Tech last weekend. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in the loss, a game in which Boston College turned the ball over five times.

Both of Boston College's losses this season have come against ranked opponents, as Virginia Tech was ranked No. 23 and North Carolina was ranked 12th when edging the Eagles 26-22. Jurkovec has compiled 1,526 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2020. Despite their most recent setback, the Eagles will be confident they can secure the victory on Saturday. That's because Boston College is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games at home.

How to make Georgia Tech vs. Boston College picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, and it has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia Tech vs. Boston College? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Boston College vs. Georgia Tech spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,100 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.