Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green football game
Who's Playing
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (home) vs. Bowling Green Falcons (away)
Current records: Georgia Tech 1-3; Bowling Green 1-3
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Georgia Tech. On Saturday they take on Bowling Green at 12:00 p.m. Georgia Tech is are limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough match for Georgia Tech last Saturday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 49-21 punch to the gut against Clemson. Georgia Tech was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 28-7.
Meanwhile, the match between Bowling Green and Miami (Ohio) was not a total blowout, but with Bowling Green falling 38-23, it was darn close.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, Georgia
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Yellow Jackets are a big 28.5 point favorite against the Falcons.
This season, Georgia Tech is 0-3-0 against the spread. As for Bowling Green, they are 0-2-1 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
