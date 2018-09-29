Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green football game
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Georgia Tech. On Saturday they take on Bowling Green at 12:00 p.m. Georgia Tech is are limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough match for Georgia Tech last Saturday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 49-21 punch to the gut against Clemson. Georgia Tech was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 28-7.
Meanwhile, the match between Bowling Green and Miami (Ohio) was not a total blowout, but with Bowling Green falling 38-23, it was darn close.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
