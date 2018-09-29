Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Georgia Tech. On Saturday they take on Bowling Green at 12:00 p.m. Georgia Tech is are limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough match for Georgia Tech last Saturday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 49-21 punch to the gut against Clemson. Georgia Tech was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 28-7.

Meanwhile, the match between Bowling Green and Miami (Ohio) was not a total blowout, but with Bowling Green falling 38-23, it was darn close.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

