An ACC battle in Week 1 features the No. 4 Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets clashing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday in one of the 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff games. Last year, Clemson struggled out the gate before flipping the switch and logging a 10-3 record. The Tigers outmatched Iowa State 20-13 in the Cheez-It Bowl. On the other side, Georgia Tech had a 3-9 record in 2021.

Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 8 p.m. ET. The latest Clemson vs. Georgia Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Tigers as 23.5-point favorites. The over/under for total points is listed at 51. Before making any Georgia Tech vs. Clemson picks or Week 1 college football predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clemson vs. Georgia Tech and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Georgia Tech vs. Clemson:

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson spread: Clemson -23.5

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson over/under: 51 points

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson money line: Tigers -2400, Yellow Jackets +1150

CLEM: The Tigers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall

GT: The Yellow Jackets are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven neutral site games

Why Clemson can cover

Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei struggled at times last year but owns all the talent needed to thrive. Uiagalelei stands tall in the pocket with terrific arm strength and athleticism. The California native plays with a gunslinger mentality and will take his shots downfield. In 2021, he threw for 2,246 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns along with 308 rushing yards.

Sophomore receiver Beaux Collins will have opportunities for a bigger role in this offense. Collins is a big-body threat (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) who can go up and snag contested passes. He reeled in 31 catches for 407 yards and three scores. Senior receiver Joseph Ngata is another option in the passing attack. Ngata has a fantastic release with solid speed and change of direction ability. Last season, he was second on the team in receiving yards (438) with 23 catches and 19 yards per reception.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Sophomore quarterback Jeff Sims is looking to take a step forward in his development. Sims is an athletic decision-maker with the speed to make plays with his legs. The Florida native owns a strong arm and doesn't force the ball much. Despite battling injuries and only starting six games, Sims led the team in passing yards (1,468) and passing touchdowns (12) to go along with 372 rushing yards last year.

Junior running back Dontae Smith is another player hoping to secure a larger role. Georgia Tech's top two rushers from 2021 are no longer on the team so you can expect Smith to secure more carries. The Tennessee native has good vision and footwork, allowing him to consistently gain positive yards. Last season, he had 68 carries for 378 yards and four scores. He also logged a team-best 5.6 yards per carry.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 52 points.

