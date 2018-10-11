Georgia Tech vs. Duke live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Duke football game
Who's Playing
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (home) vs. Duke Blue Devils (away)
Current records: Georgia Tech 3-3; Duke 4-1
What to Know
Duke has been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Georgia Tech at 12:20 p.m. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Duke now faces the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
After a dominant victory in their game three weeks ago, Duke was humbled two weeks ago. They took a hard 31-14 fall against Virginia Tech. Duke's loss signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Georgia Tech against Louisville last Friday as the squad secured a 66-31 win. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Georgia Tech had established a 45-17 advantage.
Georgia Tech's victory lifted them to 3-3 while Duke's defeat dropped them down to 4-1. In their win, Georgia Tech relied heavily on TaQuon Marshall, who rushed for 175 yards and 2 touchdowns. Duke will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:20 PM ET
- Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, Georgia
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Yellow Jackets are a solid 3 point favorite against the Blue Devils.
This season, Georgia Tech is 2-3-0 against the spread. As for Duke, they are 3-1-0 against the spread
Series History
Duke has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Georgia Tech.
- 2017 - Duke Blue Devils 43 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 20
- 2016 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 38 vs. Duke Blue Devils 35
- 2015 - Duke Blue Devils 34 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 20
