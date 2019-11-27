Georgia Tech vs. Georgia: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Georgia Tech (home) vs. No. 4 Georgia (away)

Current Records: Georgia Tech 3-8; Georgia 10-1

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Georgia Bulldogs. They will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at noon ET on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. UGA is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Bulldogs didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 19-13 win.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech came out on top in a nail-biter against the NC State Wolfpack, sneaking past 28-26. QB James Graham had a stellar game for Georgia Tech as he picked up 112 yards on the ground on 14 carries and threw three passing touchdowns. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Graham has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Their wins bumped UGA to 10-1 and Georgia Tech to 3-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs enter the contest with only 267.8 yards allowed per game on average, good for fifth best in the nation. Less enviably, the Yellow Jackets are stumbling into the matchup with the eighth fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 299.7 on average. So the Georgia Tech squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 28-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Georgia have won three out of their last four games against Georgia Tech.