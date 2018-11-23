Georgia Tech vs. Georgia odds, line: Picks, predictions from expert who's 5-1 on Yellow Jackets games

The Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will renew their rivalry Saturday at noon ET in Athens. The No. 5 Bulldogs enter Saturday's showdown as 17-point home favorites, while the total is 59.5 in the latest Georgia vs. Georgia Tech odds. The 10-1 Bulldogs likely need a victory this week and a win over Alabama in the SEC Championship Game to earn another berth in the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech (7-4) is looking to play spoiler and end its regular season on a high note. Before you make any Georgia vs. Georgia Tech picks and predictions, you'll want to listen to what SportsLine college football expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. The former running back joined SportsLine in 2016 and has provided his followers with winning seasons in college and pro football.

Hunt is having another solid season with his point-spread picks for SportsLine members, and he has been especially zeroed in on his selections involving Georgia Tech. Over the past two seasons, Hunt is an impressive 5-1 on against-the-spread picks for or against the Yellow Jackets. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has studied Georgia vs. Georgia Tech from every possible angle and released a strong point-spread selection that is only available at SportsLine.

Hunt knows that Paul Johnson's old-school triple-option attack will make Georgia Tech an extremely tough matchup for the Bulldogs. The Yellow Jackets have two outright victories as underdogs over Georgia in their past five meetings and have lost by a touchdown or less in two other games. Given that this year's squad boasts a dominant ground game that is averaging over 350 yards, plus an improving defense, it's easy to see how Saturday's matchup could be tighter than oddsmakers predict.

But just because Georgia Tech can run the ball doesn't mean it will keep it within the spread.

Georgia demolished Georgia Tech by 31 points last season. The key to that victory was extending the lead to two scores as early as possible and making Georgia Tech play from behind.

Last year, Georgia outrushed the Yellow Jackets 247 to 188. Considering the Bulldogs again have a plethora of talent at the running back position, they might once again control the time of possession and keep Georgia Tech's offense on the sideline.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning toward the over, but his much stronger pick is on the side. He has carefully analyzed this matchup and identified the critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your own picks.

Who covers Georgia Tech vs. Georgia? And what critical x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side you need to jump all over Saturday, all from a seasoned expert who's 5-1 on his picks involving the Yellow Jackets, and find out.