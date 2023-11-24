No. 1 Georgia can make history when it travels to Georgia Tech for the 2023 Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry matchup to wrap up the regular season on Saturday night. The Bulldogs (11-0) are riding a 28-game winning streak, tying two different Alabama teams for the longest winning streak in SEC history. They kept their streak alive with a 38-10 win at then-No. 18 Tennessee last week, and they have already booked their spot in the SEC title game next week. Georgia Tech (6-5) has won three of its last four games, becoming bowl eligible with a 31-22 win over Syracuse its last time out.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Georgia is favored by 24 points in the latest Georgia Tech vs. Georgia odds, while the over/under is set at 60 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia spread: Georgia -24

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia over/under: 60 points

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia money line: Georgia Tech +1178, Georgia -2683

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Georgia Tech has been improving during the second half of the season, winning four of its last six games to become bowl eligible. The streak started with a stunning win over then-No. 17 Miami (Fla.) as 19-point underdogs in early October, and they have added wins over then-No. 17 North Carolina, Virginia and Syracuse since then. They were 6-point favorites in their 31-22 win over Syracuse last week, as sophomore quarterback Haynes King threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another.

King has racked up 2,597 passing yards and 26 touchdowns while rushing for another 624 yards and seven scores this season. Sophomore running back Jamal Haynes leads the rushing attack with 141 carries for 850 yards and seven touchdowns. Georgia is coming off an important win at Tennessee and it has the SEC Championship game on deck, making this a trap game for the Bulldogs.

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia continues to steamroll its opponents late in the season, winning five of its last six games by at least 17 points. The Bulldogs have won three straight games against top-20 teams, including a 38-10 win at then-No. 18 Tennessee last week. Quarterback Carson Beck completed 24 of 30 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns, helping Georgia become the first team to go unbeaten in SEC play three years in a row since the league moved to an eight-game schedule in 1992.

Beck has completed nearly 73% of his passes for 3,320 yards, 21 touchdowns and just five interceptions this season. The Bulldogs also have an elite rushing attack and outstanding defense, allowing them to cover the spread in four of their last six games. They have dominated this series in recent years, and they have covered in 12 straight games at Georgia Tech.

How to make Georgia Tech vs. Georgia picks

