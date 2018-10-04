Georgia Tech vs. Louisville odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from model on 49-36 roll

Two ACC powerhouses in search of their first conference victory square off Friday when the Louisville Cardinals host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7 p.m. ET. While the Cardinals are coming off a brutal four-point loss to Florida State, Georgia Tech received a shot of much-needed confidence while routing Bowling Green 63-17. In the Jackets' previous two ACC games, they struggled to put points on the board and could be in a similar predicament against the Cardinals, who have been stout at times on defense. Georgia Tech is favored by 4.5 points, up from an opening of three. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has bumped up from 56 to 57.5.

The model knows the Yellow Jackets are all about the ground attack. Jordan Mason has been nothing short of stellar in his freshman year. He's netting an extraordinary 8.1 yards per run and has hit pay dirt three times. Tobias Oliver, a quarterback-running back hybrid, racked up 115 yards Saturday against the Falcons and has 318 for the season, including five touchdowns.

While Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall is not off to a strong start in the passing game -- two touchdowns, four interceptions and a 47.6 percent completion rate -- he is picking up the slack in the running game. For the season, he has racked up 382 yards and found the end zone seven times.

Just because the Yellow Jackets have been efficient moving the ball doesn't mean they'll cover on Friday.

Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass has thrown for 760 yards on the season. He has two dynamic receivers that are capable of making big plays. Senior Jaylen Smith has 224 receiving yards and one score, while running back Trey Smith put up an effective 5.0 yards per carry against the Seminoles. For the season he has gained 105 yards.

Louisville is also coming off an impressive performance against FSU, even though the Cardinals came up short. Pass threw for over 300 yards and Louisville outgained FSU rushing, 115-76. Louisville also dominated the time of possession battle. If the Cardinals can limit turnovers (they had three against Florida State), they could stay within the spread against Georgia Tech.

