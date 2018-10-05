Georgia Tech vs. Louisville odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from expert who's 3-0 on Yellow Jackets games

Two ACC teams in desperate need of their first conference win face off when the Louisville Cardinals host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams are 0-2 in the ACC and in last place in their respective divisions. In the latest Georgia Tech vs. Louisville odds, the visiting Yellow Jackets are favored by four points, up 1.5 from the Vegas opening line, while the over-under, or total points expected to be scored, is 57.5. Before making your own Georgia Tech vs. Louisville picks, you should listen to what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He has spent endless hours breaking down the rosters of all clubs, and it has shown in results for these teams, nailing his past three picks involving Georgia Tech and his past three involving ACC teams, including taking Alabama (-24.5) in a 51-14 win over the Cardinals in August.

Now, he has zeroed in on Georgia Tech vs. Louisville and locked in a strong against the spread pick

Hunt knows Georgia Tech (2-3) was outscored 21-0 in the fourth quarter against South Florida, and that carried over into a surprising 24-19 loss to Pittsburgh the following week, as the Panthers jumped out to a three-touchdown lead. The Yellow Jackets dismantled Bowling Green 63-14 on Saturday.

Opponents know to expect the triple option from Tech, but that doesn't mean teams can stop it. The Jackets are averaging 339.2 yards on the ground. Louisville, meanwhile, ranks a subpar 83rd nationally trying to stop the run.

But just because Tech's run game matches up well with Louisville's defense doesn't mean it will cover.

Louisville showed considerable improvement in the post-Lamar Jackson era last week. It had Florida State on the ropes before the Seminoles scored 14 fourth-quarter points for a 28-24 win. Now it faces a Tech offense that managed only 287 yards against Pittsburgh before a long final drive padded the stats.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Malik Cunningham has steadily improved since being installed as the starter after rallying the team to a 31-7 victory over Indiana State in Week 2. He has rushed for nearly 70 yards per game and is completing 65 percent of his passes. He should have time to find receivers against a Tech defense that has managed just six sacks.

Hunt is leaning toward the over, but he knows a major x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard.

Hunt has hit on his last three Georgia Tech picks and last three picks involving ACC teams.