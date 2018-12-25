Georgia Tech vs. Minnesota, Quick Lane Bowl: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV, live stream, watch online

Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson will coach his final game with the Yellow Jackets Wednesday afternoon against Minnesota and second-year coach P.J. Fleck. With Geoff Collins stepping in for Johnson, this will be the final game of the pure triple option -- which will be a challenge for a Gophers defense that hasn't exactly had success stopping the run in 2018.

Will the extra time to prepare help Fleck's crew, or will Johnson go out as a winner? Let's preview and pick the game between the Yellow Jackets and the Gophers.

Viewing information

Event: Quick Lane Bowl

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 25 | Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Georgia Tech: The triple option has been lethal in Johnson's last year, averaging an FBS-best 334.92 yards per game on the ground. Six different Yellow Jackets -- including quarterbacks TaQuon Marshall and Tobias Oliver -- have gained more than 300 rushing yards in 2018. Marshall and Oliver are the team's top two rushers, and have handled Johnson's game of musical quarterbacks about as well as any two players in the country. While the defense is impressive from a total defense standpoint (367.8 yards per game), that figure is skewed by the fact that Georgia Tech consistently keeps its offense on the field. A defense that gives up 5.90 yards per play is something that should be very concerning if Minnesota's defense can get a few stops.

Minnesota: Quarterback Tanner Morgan stepped in for and injured Zack Annexstad in Week 7, and has had some ups and downs. He threw three touchdowns in Week 8 vs. Indiana but hasn't topped the 200-yard mark in three straight games. Mohamed Ibrahim has been the star of the offense, has rushed for 90 or more yards seven times this season and allows the quarterbacks to work effectively off play-action. The defense has been hit-or-miss -- mostly "miss" against the run. The Gophers have given up 26 rushing plays of 20 or more yards (109th in FBS), 5.22 yards per carry (12th in the Big Ten) and teams have scored on 90 percent of their red zone trips against the Gophers.

Game prediction, picks

When Johnson wants to prove a point, he typically proves it in emphatic fashion (see: Louisville game). In his final game on staff, expect the Yellow Jackets to take it to the Gophers defense early and often, hit several big plays off that option and not only come out on top, but easily cover. Pick: Georgia Tech (-5.5)

Who covers Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech? And what critical x-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Josh Nagel's pick for the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl, all from the senior analyst who's 8-3 on picks involving these two teams, and find out.