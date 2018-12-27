Georgia Tech vs. Minnesota, Quick Lane Bowl score: Paul Johnson tenure ends with lopsided loss

Wednesday's Quick Lane Bowl between Minnesota and Georgia Tech served as the going away party for Yellow Jackets coach Paul Johnson, who announced on Nov. 28 that this game would be his last with the program. P.J. Fleck and the Gophers were out to spoil the going away party, however.

In the Yellow Jackets' final outing running the run-based triple option offense, the Gophers defense allowed just 206 rushing yards -- 128.92 below their season average -- in the 34-10 win at Ford Field in Detroit. Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns -- both in the third quarter -- to build the lead for Fleck's crew. Quarterback Tanner Morgan added 132 yards and two touchdowns to add a little balance to an offense that won the time of possession battle 30:43-29:17. Georgia Tech entered the afternoon ranked No. 6 in the nation in time of possession utilizing the triple option.

It ties a bow on an up-and-down second year for Fleck in Minneapolis. The Gophers finished off the regular season with a 37-15 win at Wisconsin, and notched another big win in Week 2 over Fresno State. But a 55-31 loss to lowly Illinois was the low-point of a 7-6 season.

Johnson leaves Georgia Tech with the fourth-most wins in program history with 82. His Yellow Jackets went 11-3 and won the Orange Bowl over Mississippi State in 2014. He posted a 10-3 record and won the ACC title in 2009, but the title was later vacated due to NCAA infractions. He won back-to-back 1-AA (FCS) national championships in 1999 and 2000 while at Georgia Southern.