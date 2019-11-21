Georgia Tech vs. NC State odds, line: 2019 college football picks, best predictions from expert who's 4-0

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and N.C. State Wolfpack clash on Thursday night. Kickoff in this nationally-televised ACC is set for 8 p.m. ET from Bobby Dodd Stadium. Both rebuilding programs are hoping to bounce back from blowout home losses and have covered the spread twice against FBS teams this season. The Yellow Jackets (2-8, 1-6) were blanked 45-0 by Virginia Tech following a series of competitive outings, while the Wolfpack were routed 34-20 by Louisville. However, N.C. State (4-6, 2-5) can still receive a bowl bid should it win its final two games.

The Yellow Jackets are two-point favorites, up one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5 in the latest Georgia Tech vs. NC State odds.

Here are several betting lines for Georgia Tech vs. N.C. State:

N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech spread: Georgia Tech -2

N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech over-under: 46.5 points

N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech money line: Georgia Tech -130, N.C. State +110

NCST: Wolfpack are 3-0-1 against the spread in road games against teams with losing records.

GT: Yellow Jackets have failed to cover seven straight home games.

Sallee knows that although a blowout defeat late in the season could possibly damage the psyche of a young team, Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins noted the blow was softened because the team's shortcomings were easy to pinpoint. For instance, the Yellow Jackets were just 2-for-15 on third-down conversions and also committed three turnovers. They were also undisciplined on defense, allowing 7.5 points per play and susceptible to Virginia Tech's misdirection plays.

But Collins and his staff also had a chance to get numerous young players live action during the loss. True freshman Jamious Griffin rushed twice for 21 yards, including a team-best gain of 13 yards. Christian Malloy added four carries for 21 yards. Sophomore linebacker Charlie Thomas had six tackles.

Still, a motivated Georgia Tech team is far from assured of covering the Georgia Tech vs. NC State spread against a Wolfpack club that will be inspired to salvage its own season.

N.C. State won nine games in each of the past two seasons under coach Dave Doeren, who has repeatedly stated the program's goal is to compete for ACC titles. The Wolfpack appeared on the verge of breaking through, but have taken a step back this season. Still, wins against Georgia Tech and rival North Carolina would make the Wolfpack bowl-eligible, a considerable milestone amid the adversity.

