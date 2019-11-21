Georgia Tech vs. NC State odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 4-0

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have only won one home game during their rebuilding season. Their best chance to get another will likely come on Thursday night when they host the similarly struggling N.C. State Wolfpack. The nationally-televised ACC contest kicks off at 8 p.m. ET from Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Yellow Jackets (2-8, 1-6) are implementing a new style of play under first-year coach Geoff Collins following the departure of longtime coach Paul Johnson. They have shown signs of progress, but have lost three consecutive games. N.C. State (4-6, 2-5) has won nine games the past two seasons, but high roster turnover and injuries have caused a step back. The Wolfpack can still earn a bowl bid by winning their last two.

N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech spread: NC State -2.5

N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech over-under: 46.5 points

N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech money line: NC State -140, GA Tech +120

NCST: Wolfpack are 3-0-1 against the spread in road games against teams with losing records.

GT: Yellow Jackets have failed to cover seven straight home games.

Sallee knows that although a blowout defeat late in the season could possibly damage the psyche of a young team, Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins noted the blow was softened because the team's shortcomings were easy to pinpoint. For instance, the Yellow Jackets were just 2-for-15 on third-down conversions and also committed three turnovers. They were also undisciplined on defense, allowing 7.5 points per play and susceptible to Virginia Tech's misdirection plays.

But Collins and his staff also had a chance to get numerous young players live action during the loss. True freshman Jamious Griffin rushed twice for 21 yards, including a team-best gain of 13 yards. Christian Malloy added four carries for 21 yards. Sophomore linebacker Charlie Thomas had six tackles.

Still, a motivated Georgia Tech team is far from assured of covering the Georgia Tech vs. NC State spread against a Wolfpack club that will be inspired to salvage its own season.

Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said he was pleased with his team's effort and intensity against Louisville. He pointed out that just a few missed opportunities influenced the outcome. He mentioned that at least four times, Wolfpack defenders dropped passes that could have been interceptions. The Cardinals ended up with a plus-three edge in the turnover battle.

Other positives included the Wolfpack's strong run defense, which held the Cardinals to just 77 yards on 39 attempts. Freshman quarterback Devin Leary appeared to make strides, as he went 24-for-44 for 243 yards with two scores and one interception. He found seven different receivers, all of whom had at least two catches. Emeka Emezie led the way with eight grabs for 90 yards.

