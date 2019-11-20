Georgia Tech vs. NC State odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 4-0

The N.C. State Wolfpack will try to keep their postseason hopes alive when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday night. Kickoff in the nationally-televised matchup of these rebuilding ACC programs comes at 8 p.m. ET from Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Wolfpack (4-6, 1-5) are in jeopardy of missing a bowl berth for just the second time this decade and must win their final two games of the season in order to go bowling for the sixth consecutive time. The Yellow Jackets (2-8, 1-6) are struggling as they enter a new phase following the departure of longtime coach Paul Johnson. This is likely their best chance to get one more victory in front of their home fans before facing rival Georgia in the season-finale.

The Yellow Jackets are 2.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 49 in the latest Georgia Tech vs. NC State odds.

N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech spread: Georgia Tech -2.5

N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech over-under: 49 points

N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech money line: Georgia Tech -130, N.C. State +110

NCST: Wolfpack are 3-0-1 against the spread in road games against teams with losing records.

GT: Yellow Jackets have failed to cover seven straight home games.

Sallee knows both teams will be desperate for a much-needed victory to help offset recent disappointments. But the home-standing Yellow Jackets have been mostly competitive in what was widely expected to be a season of growing pains as first-year coach Geoff Collins went away from the triple option that was used by Johnson and installed the spread option that he preferred at Temple.

Georgia Tech pushed Virginia and Pittsburgh to the wire before coming up short and hit a flat spot last week in a 45-0 home loss to Virginia Tech. However, its lone ACC victory came at bowl-bound Miami as a three-touchdown underdog. Converted option quarterback James Graham as shown some promise while throwing for 995 yards and eight touchdowns. He has 166 rushing yards and two more scores.

Still, a motivated Georgia Tech team is far from assured of covering the Georgia Tech vs. NC State spread against a Wolfpack club that will be inspired to salvage its own season.

N.C. State won nine games in each of the past two seasons under coach Dave Doeren, who has repeatedly stated the program's goal is to compete for ACC titles. The Wolfpack appeared on the verge of breaking through, but have taken a step back this season. Still, wins against Georgia Tech and rival North Carolina would make the Wolfpack bowl-eligible, a considerable milestone amid the adversity.

