The ACC will have the college football spotlight on Thursday as the NC State Wolfpack will visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. It's the penultimate regular season game for both squads, though Georgia Tech (6-4) is already bowl eligible, while NC State (5-5) is one victory away from getting there. The Wolfpack had a chance to reach six wins in their last game but suffered a 29-19 defeat at the hands of Duke. Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets are coming off an upset of then-No. 4 Miami, handing the Canes their first defeat.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Georgia Tech vs. NC State odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 52 points.

Why NC State can cover

The Wolfpack had immense struggles versus the spread to start the year -- failing to cover in each of their first seven games -- but they have covered in two of their last three contests. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech has just two against-the-spread (ATS) victories over its last seven games versus FBS opponents. The Yellow Jackets also could be due for a letdown after their shocking upset of Miami last week as the team is just 4-7 ATS following a straight-up victory since the start of last season.

Outside of spread trends, the Wolfpack also have dynamic players on both sides of the ball. Freshman quarterback CJ Bailey is averaging 263.3 passing yards, with eight total touchdowns, over his last four games, and he should cause issues for a Yellow Jackets defense that allowed 348 passing yards and three passing scores in its last contest. Additionally, defensive lineman Davin Vann can wreck an offense. He has four tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles over his last two games, and Vann's five forced fumbles on the season are the most in all of FBS. See which team to pick here.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Georgia Tech showed its potential in its win over Miami, in which the Yellow Jackets rushed for 271 yards and two touchdowns. The team has a lethal rushing combination in quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes. King has 200 rushing yards and three trips to the end zone over his last two games alone, while Haynes leads the team with 681 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Both players are averaging 5.4 yards per carry and could hit pay dirt early and often versus a Wolfpack defense which has allowed 19 rushing scores -- second-most in the ACC.

King's efficiency as a runner shouldn't overshadow what he can do as a passer as he leads the conference in completion percentage (72.1%) and is fourth in passer rating (154.4). The Texas A&M transfer protects the ball, has a 9:1 TD:INT, and he has two quality options out wide in Eric Singleton Jr. and Malik Rutherford. The former had 95 all-purpose yards in the win over Miami, while the latter caught his third touchdown pass of the season against the Canes. See which team to pick here.

