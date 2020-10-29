Who's Playing

No. 4 Notre Dame @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Notre Dame 5-0; Georgia Tech 2-4

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 31 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Notre Dame struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 35.6 points per game.

The Fighting Irish ran circles around the Pittsburgh Panthers last week, and the extra yardage (434 yards vs. 162 yards) paid off. Notre Dame steamrolled past Pitt 45-3 on the road. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Notre Dame had established a 45-3 advantage. Notre Dame QB Ian Book was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 312 yards on 30 attempts in addition to picking up 40 yards on the ground. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Book this season.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 48-27 punch to the gut against the Boston College Eagles last week. The Yellow Jackets were down 48-21 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Ahmarean Brown, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching four passes for one TD and 75 yards, and QB Jeff Sims, who passed for two TDs and 171 yards on 18 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 47 yards.

The Fighting Irish are the favorite in this one, with an expected 20-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Notre Dame's victory lifted them to 5-0 while Georgia Tech's defeat dropped them down to 2-4. Allowing an average of 41.17 points per game, the Yellow Jackets hadn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 20-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Notre Dame won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.