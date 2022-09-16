Who's Playing

No. 20 Ole Miss @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Ole Miss 2-0; Georgia Tech 1-1

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Ole Miss won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 16-point advantage in the spread.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Rebels' strategy against the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday. Ole Miss was fully in charge, breezing past Central Arkansas 59-3 at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 31 to nothing. Ole Miss' TE Michael Trigg looked sharp as he snatched three receiving TDs. Trigg hadn't helped his team much against the Troy Trojans last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech strolled past the Western Carolina Catamounts with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 35-17. The team accrued 28 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Among those leading the charge for the Yellow Jackets was RB Dontae Smith, who rushed for three TDs and 102 yards on 11 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Smith's 51-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.

Their wins bumped the Rebels to 2-0 and Georgia Tech to 1-1. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rebels are a big 16-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.