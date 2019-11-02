Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh football game
Who's Playing
Georgia Tech (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)
Current Records: Georgia Tech 2-5; Pittsburgh 5-3
What to Know
Georgia Tech will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 8-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will take on Pittsburgh at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field after a week off. The Yellow Jackets will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Georgia Tech ultimately got the result they were hoping for two weeks ago. They were able to grind out a solid win over Miami (Fla.) two weeks ago, winning 28-21. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (21) and coasted on those for the victory.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh might have drawn first blood against Miami (Fla.) last week, but it was Miami (Fla.) who got the last laugh. Pittsburgh didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 16-12 to Miami (Fla.). QB Kenny Pickett had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 4.56 yards per passing attempt.
Georgia Tech's win lifted them to 2-5 while Pittsburgh's loss dropped them down to 5-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Yellow Jackets are seventh worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 226.3 on average. To make matters even worse for the Yellow Jackets, the Panthers enter the contest with 38 sacks, good for best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in Pittsburgh's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Panthers are a big 8-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Pittsburgh have won three out of their last four games against Georgia Tech.
- Sep 15, 2018 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Georgia Tech 19
- Sep 23, 2017 - Georgia Tech 35 vs. Pittsburgh 17
- Oct 08, 2016 - Pittsburgh 37 vs. Georgia Tech 34
- Oct 17, 2015 - Pittsburgh 31 vs. Georgia Tech 28
