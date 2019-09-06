Georgia Tech vs. South Florida odds: 2019 Week 2 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

South Florida will take on Georgia Tech at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Bulls not only lost, but didn't come close to covering the 10.5-point spread in a 49-0 shellacking vs. Wisconsin in Week 1. Similarly, Georgia Tech was blown out 52-14 at No. 1 Clemson, failing to stay within the 36-point spread. The Yellow Jackets, in Year 1 under coach Geoff Collins, are favored by 6 points over the visiting Bulls in the latest Georgia Tech vs. South Florida odds, while the over-under is set at 61. Before you make any South Florida vs. Georgia Tech picks or college football predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks. The model enters Week 2 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 52-31 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Auburn (-3.5) covering against Oregon and Alabama (-34) covering a nearly five-touchdown spread against Duke in Week 1. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

The model is leaning under for Georgia Tech vs. South Florida.

In its season opener, Georgia Tech gave up a whopping 632 yards to Clemson and tried three different quarterbacks in Collins' debut as the Yellow Jackets shift away from the triple-option attack. Sophomore RB Jordan Mason was a bright spot, rushing for 72 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Tech will be trying to avenge a 49-38 loss to the Bulls last season.

South Florida was embarrassed on its home field last week, with senior quarterback Blake Barnett harassed into 13-of-30 passing for 109 yards with two interceptions. But Barnett accounted for four TDs in last year's thrilling home win over the Yellow Jackets. Linebacker Patrick Macon, a transfer from Oklahoma State, shined in last week's defeat with 15 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. The Bulls have now lost seven straight games after starting last year 7-0.

The computer model predicts a winner for Georgia Tech vs. South Florida.