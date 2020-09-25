The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC clash at noon ET on Saturday at the Carrier Dome. Syracuse is 0-2 while the Yellow Jackets are 1-1 on the season and both teams are 1-1 against the spread early in 2020. This is just the fourth head-to-head meeting between these programs and Georgia Tech is a perfect 3-0 in that series but this will be the first installment since 2013.

The Yellow Jackets are favored by 8-points in the latest Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 52.5. Before entering any Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,800 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 13-1 on top-rated picks through three weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $900 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse:

Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse spread: Georgia Tech -8

Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse over-under: 52.5 points

Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse money line: Syracuse +250, Georgia Tech -300

What you need to know about Syracuse

It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Orange had to settle for a 21-10 loss against the Pittsburgh Panthers last Saturday. No one had a standout game offensively for Syracuse, but the Orange got scores from wide receiver Taj Harris and quarterback Rex Culpepper. One of the most thrilling moments was Harris' 69-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

The offense has struggled for Syracuse this season, but the defense has generated five turnovers and last week the Orange limited Pitt to just 2.9 yards per carry. Josh Black has two sacks already on the year and Mikel Jones has two interceptions and a fumble recovery in two weeks.

What you need to know about Georgia Tech

There was early excitement for Georgia Tech after the Yellow Jackets claimed the game's first points on Saturday, but it was the UCF Knights who ended up claiming the real prize. Georgia Tech has to be aching after a bruising 49-21 defeat to UCF. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving score.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Giving up five turnovers, the Yellow Jackets have had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Orange can exploit that vulnerability on Saturday.

How to make Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse picks

The model has simulated Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,800 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.