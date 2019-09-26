Georgia Tech vs. Temple odds: 2019 Week 5 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Temple Owls will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Temple is 2-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while Georgia Tech is 1-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Owls got off to a hot start with wins over Bucknell and then a big upset of Maryland, but fell as favorites against Buffalo in their last game. Georgia Tech, meanwhile, got blasted in Week 1 against Clemson, bounced back for a win against South Florida, but then got stunned by the Citadel, an FCS program, in its last game. The Owls are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Georgia Tech vs. Temple odds, while the over-under is set at 49. Before you make any Temple vs. Georgia Tech picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $5,310 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 5 on a roll, going a blistering 42-18 on its top-rated picks. It also called Notre Dame (+16) covering against Georgia and Auburn (+4) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games in Week 4. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Temple vs. Georgia Tech 10,000 times and the results are in.

The model has considered that Temple is coming off a tough loss to Buffalo in a game the Owls were favored 13.5 points in. Isaiah Wright put Temple up 7-0 in that matchup, but the Bulls rolled up 31 unanswered points to put that game out of reach. The Owls rushed for just 31 yards and turned the ball over four times in that loss. They'll need to do more to help out quarterback Anthony Russo, who has thrown 10 touchdowns this season.

Georgia Tech, meanwhile, has struggled in this transitional year under Geoff Collins, who was the head coach for Temple in 2016 and 2017, leading the Owls to a bowl game both years. The Yellow Jackets are moving on from the triple-option attack used by former coach Paul Johnson, and it was obvious that there would be some growing pains. Still, the loss to the Citadel showed that they have a long way to go, and they should be motivated to come out and perform well in Week 5 following that embarrassing setback.

So who wins Temple vs. Georgia Tech? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.