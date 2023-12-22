The UCF Knights seek their third Gasparilla Bowl victory in the past five years Saturday when they meet the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the 2023 Gasparilla Bowl. The Knights are familiar guests to this postseason bowl game, which changed names from the St. Petersburg Bowl in 2017. The Knights (6-6) posted a 48-25 win over Marshall in 2019, followed by a 29-17 victory against Florida two years later. Georgia Tech (6-6) has never played in the Gasparilla Bowl and the program seeks its first postseason win since 2016.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium. The Knights are 5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 67 in the latest UCF vs. Georgia Tech odds via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Georgia Tech vs. UCF picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters bowl season a profitable 13-9 on top-rated spread picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia Tech vs. UCF and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for UCF vs. Georgia Tech:

Georgia Tech vs. Central Florida point spread: UCF -5

Georgia Tech vs. Central Florida over/under: 67 points

Georgia Tech vs. Central Florida money line: UCF -207, Georgia Tech +170

UCF: The Knights are 2-4-1 against the spread this season as a betting favorite

GT: The Yellow Jackets have won outright three times this season as a betting underdog

Georgia Tech vs. Central Florida picks: See picks at SportsLine

Georgia Tech vs. Central Florida live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why UCF can cover

Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has quietly amassed an impressive five-year collegiate career that began with the Mississippi native splitting time with Matt Corral at Ole Miss before eventually transferring to Central Florida. He has battled injuries and some inconsistency but came through when it mattered most to help the Golden Knights reach a bowl bid. He completed 64% of his passes for 2,073 yards with 13 touchdowns against right interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and five more scores.

Plumlee has committed to play in the Hula Bowl, which serves as a professional scouting playground for potential pro prospects and, in this day and age, many players in his position would skip the Gasparilla Bowl and turn their focus to preparing for future opportunities.

However, in numerous recent media appearances, Plumlee emphasized that competing in the Gasparilla Bowl alongside his teammates, many of whom have also spent numerous years with the program. "It's the last of everything, so I'm just really trying to enjoy it and soak it up," he said. See which team to pick here.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

The Yellow Jackets looked consistently more organized and competitive in their first full year under Brent Key, who played guard at Georgia Tech and took the helm of his alma mater last year after former coach Geoff Collins was dismissed. Key went 4-4 in an interim role last year, with upset wins over ranked opponents Pittsburgh and North Carolina. The Yellow Jackets continued their role as giant killers this season, with memorable wins over Miami and North Carolina as double-digit underdogs.

They have leaned on a versatile offense that averages 232 passing yards and 197 rushing yards per contest. Their defense has given up its share of points and yards to opponents but also has found big stops and turnovers to seal several of its wins. Senior defensive back Jaylon King has four interceptions, eight passes defended and two fumble recoveries. See which team to pick here.

How to make Georgia Tech vs. UCF picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 55 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UCF vs. Georgia Tech, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that's up over $2,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.