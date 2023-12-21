The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and UCF Knights both hope to end their somewhat uneven seasons on a high note on Friday when they meet in the 2023 Gasparilla Bowl. The Knights (6-6) overcame a five-game losing streak to win three of four down the stretch and receive a bowl bid. The Yellow Jackets also finished strong following a 3-4 start, securing a bowl bid with a 31-22 victory over Syracuse before taking rival Georgia, then ranked No. 1 in the country, to the wire in a 31-23 defeat to end the regular season.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium. The Knights are 6-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 67.5 in the latest UCF vs. Georgia Tech odds.

Georgia Tech vs. Central Florida point spread: UCF -6

Georgia Tech vs. Central Florida over/under: 67.5 points

Georgia Tech vs. Central Florida money line: UCF -221, Georgia Tech +179

UCF: The Knights are 2-4-1 against the spread this season as a betting favorite

GT: The Yellow Jackets have won outright three times this season as a betting underdog

Why UCF can cover

The bulk of Central Florida's struggles came during a stretch in which senior dual-threat quarterback John Rhys Plumlee was sidelined because of a knee injury. Plumlee and the offense eventually got on track and showed their signature explosiveness and ability to score in bunches. Moreover, a sometimes-leaky defense that was a liability made significant strides down the stretch and allowed just 40 combined points in its last three games after yielding 41 or more points three times this season.

Both sides of the ball came together in a 45-3 win over an Oklahoma State club that entered the contest on a five-game winning streak and ended up in the Big 12 Championship Game. In that contest, Plumlee threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover. He added 74 rushing yards as part of a ground attack that compiled 293 yards on 51 carries. See which team to pick here.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

The Yellow Jackets looked consistently more organized and competitive in their first full year under Brent Key, who played guard at Georgia Tech and took the helm of his alma mater last year after former coach Geoff Collins was dismissed. Key went 4-4 in an interim role last year, with upset wins over ranked opponents Pittsburgh and North Carolina. The Yellow Jackets continued their role as giant killers this season, with memorable wins over Miami and North Carolina as double-digit underdogs.

They have leaned on a versatile offense that averages 232 passing yards and 197 rushing yards per contest. Their defense has given up its share of points and yards to opponents but also has found big stops and turnovers to seal several of its wins. Senior defensive back Jaylon King has four interceptions, eight passes defended and two fumble recoveries. See which team to pick here.

