Georgia Tech vs. Virginia: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (home) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (away)

Current records: Georgia Tech 6-4; Virginia 7-3

What to Know

Virginia will challenge Georgia Tech on the road at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. If the contest is anything like the 36-40 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Virginia coming into their matchup against Liberty last Saturday, the team laid those doubts to rest. Virginia put the hurt on Liberty with a sharp 45-24 victory. Bryce Perkins was the offensive standout of the match for Virginia, as he rushed for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns on 9 carries.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech might be getting used to good results now that the squad has three wins in a row. They got past Miami (Fla.) with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 27-21.

Their wins bumped Virginia to 7-3 and Georgia Tech to 6-4. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, Georgia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.90

Prediction

The Yellow Jackets are a solid 5 point favorite against the Cavaliers.

This season, Georgia Tech are 5-4-0 against the spread. As for Virginia, they are 6-3-0 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Yellow Jackets slightly, as the game opened with the Yellow Jackets as a 6.5 point favorite.

Series History

Virginia have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Georgia Tech.