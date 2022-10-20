Who's Playing

Virginia @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Virginia 2-4; Georgia Tech 3-3

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Virginia Cavaliers will face off in an ACC clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 20 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. If the contest is anything like Virginia's 48-40 victory from their previous meeting in October of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Yellow Jackets ultimately got the result they were hoping for two weeks ago with a 23-20 win over the Duke Blue Devils. Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 227 yards on 34 attempts in addition to picking up 95 yards on the ground.

Special teams collected 11 points for Georgia Tech. K Gavin Stewart delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Virginia was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against the Louisville Cardinals two weeks ago. The matchup between them was not particularly close, with Virginia falling 34-17. QB Brennan Armstrong wasn't much of a difference maker for Virginia; Armstrong threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Armstrong this season.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Yellow Jackets going off at just a 3-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Georgia Tech's win brought them up to 3-3 while the Cavaliers' loss pulled them down to 2-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgia Tech comes into the game boasting the 29th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at eight. But Virginia is even better: they rank 19th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. We'll see if that edge gives Virginia a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Yellow Jackets are a 3-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Yellow Jackets as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia have won four out of their last six games against Georgia Tech.