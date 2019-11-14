Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech football game
Who's Playing
Georgia Tech (home) vs. Virginia Tech (away)
Current Records: Georgia Tech 2-7; Virginia Tech 6-3
What to Know
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 5.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Georgia Tech and the Virginia Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Georgia Tech will be hoping to build upon the 49-28 win they picked up against Virginia Tech the last time they played in October of last year.
The Yellow Jackets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 33-28 to the Virginia Cavaliers. Georgia Tech got a solid performance out of QB James Graham, who passed for 229 yards and two TDs on 22 attempts; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Graham's 59-yard touchdown toss to WR Ahmarean Brown in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day. Graham scored three touchdowns overall-- his season high.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Virginia Tech and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons was still a pretty decisive one as Virginia Tech wrapped it up with a 36-17 victory. QB Hendon Hooker and RB Deshawn McClease were among the main playmakers for the Hokies as the former picked up 69 yards on the ground on 15 carries and accumulated 242 passing yards and the latter rushed for 59 yards and two TDs on 17 carries.
Virginia Tech's win lifted them to 6-3 while Georgia Tech's loss dropped them down to 2-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Yellow Jackets are stumbling into the matchup with the 12th most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 210.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Yellow Jackets, the Hokies enter the game with 29 sacks, good for 14th best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in Virginia Tech's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hokies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Georgia Tech have won three out of their last four games against Virginia Tech.
- Oct 25, 2018 - Georgia Tech 49 vs. Virginia Tech 28
- Nov 11, 2017 - Georgia Tech 28 vs. Virginia Tech 22
- Nov 12, 2016 - Georgia Tech 30 vs. Virginia Tech 20
- Nov 12, 2015 - Virginia Tech 23 vs. Georgia Tech 21
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
The Six Pack: Auburn over Georgia?
The Process is still working its way toward an even season, but is heating up as we hit the...
-
CFB Week 12: Odds, bets, picks, and sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 12 college football game 10,000 times
-
Oklahoma vs. Baylor odds, picks, sims
Tom Fornelli has his finger on the pulse of Big 12 football.
-
Rejuvenated Baylor meets Oklahoma
Rhule has led a massive turnaround for the Bears, but the Big 12's most dominant team stands...
-
San Diego State vs. Fresno State odds
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Fresno State football.
-
La. Tech vs. Marshall odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall matchup...
-
Week 11 scores: Oklahoma survives scare
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams plus highlights from the Week 11 action
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game