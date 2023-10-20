Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Boston College 3-3, Georgia Tech 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field -- Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

What to Know

Two dominant signal callers in Thomas Castellanos and Haynes King are getting ready to go toe-to-toe. After each having a week off, the Boston College Eagles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will dust off their jerseys to take on one another at 4:00 p.m. ET on October 21st at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Two weeks ago, Boston College beat Army by the very same score they won with last week: 27-24. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Boston College.

Castellanos got back to being his usual excellent self, as he rushed for 142 yards and four touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Pat Garwo III, who rushed for 111 yards on only 14 carries.

Boston College was down by three with only five minutes and 24 seconds left when they drove 62 yards for the winning score. Castellanos punched in the touchdown from 1 yard out.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech was not the first on the board two weeks ago, but they got there more often. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 23-20 victory over Miami (FL).

Nobody from Georgia Tech had a standout game, but they got scores from King, Jamal Haynes, and Christian Leary.

Georgia Tech was down by three with only 26 seconds left when they drove 69 yards for the winning score. King hit Leary from 44 yards out and that was all she wrote.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-3.

Boston College will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 4.5-point underdog.

Odds

Georgia Tech is a 4.5-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 58 points.

Series History

Boston College has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Georgia Tech.