No. 5 Georgia is hosting No. 10 Texas on Saturday for the first time in program history as the SEC powers collide at Sanford Stadium in a rematch of last year's conference title game. The battle is dripping with intrigue as both are again firmly in the league title hunt and College Football Playoff picture.

Texas is coming off a bye and riding a four-game SEC winning streak that has rekindled CFP hopes that were teetering following a 3-2 start. Consecutive solid outings from quarterback Arch Manning have inspired hope that the Longhorns could still reach championship heights.

However, a loss between the hedges would all but eliminate the Longhorns from the SEC title picture and significantly imperil their CFP aspirations. Taking down Georgia on the road will be a gargantuan task, especially considering how well the Bulldogs played last week. UGA's 41-21 win at Mississippi State included a stretch of 38 consecutive points. With a healthy offensive line and reinvigorated rushing attack, Georgia is showing flashes of being a complete offensive team.

The Bulldogs got the best of Texas twice last season, once at Texas and once in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. Now they meet in Athens for the first time as Georgia seeks to win its third straight against the Longhorns and even the all-time series at 4-4.

Georgia vs. Texas: Need to know

Georgia's defensive line: The Bulldogs are navigating life without starting nose tackle Jordan Hall, who will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered in Georgia's win over Florida. However, UGA managed its first game without him well by generating three sacks and holding Mississippi State's run game in check last week. Pressuring the quarterback isn't this group's strength, but Georgia has proven to be strong against the run, ranking 12th nationally in rush defense. The Longhorns have struggled to run the ball effectively against SEC opposition, and changing that against Georgia won't be easy.

Texas' passing game: Texas quarterback Arch Manning is coming off consecutive 300-plus yard, three-touchdown performances in critical SEC victories. However, the Longhorns' downfield passing attack is still a work in progress. Of Manning's 328 passing yards in a 34-31 win over Vanderbilt, 258 came on yards after the catch as the Commodores struggled to tackle. Georgia is better equipped on the perimeter defensively to handle the swing passes and quick hits that have defined Manning's recent renaissance. Is he capable of making the Bulldogs pay by connecting on a few deep shots?

CFP implications: Even with a loss to Texas, Georgia's path to the playoff would remain viable. The Bulldogs would need to beat Charlotte next week and close with a win over rival Georgia Tech. At 10-2 and with a victories over the No. 16 Yellow Jackets, No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 23 Tennessee, the Bulldogs would have a strong at-large resume. However, the picture is decidedly cloudier for Texas if the Longhorns lose. Even at 9-3 with potential wins over Arkansas and Texas A&M to close the season, the Longhorns would be on shaky ground. Wins over No. 11 Oklahoma, No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 14 Vanderbilt might be get them in as a three-loss team. But Texas would likely need some help in the form of losses from other at-large candidates.

Where to watch Georgia vs. Texas live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 15 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Georgia vs. Texas prediction, picks

Arch Manning's recent surge in performance is largely based on yards after the catch accrued by his receivers against two of the least athletic defenses in the SEC. The Longhorns won't be able to run the football against Georgia, and the Bulldogs have the athletes required to make tackles in space against UT's horizontal passing attack. Furthermore, Georgia's offense has been unstoppable in two of its past three games. The Bulldogs are finding their stride and will handle business as a home favorite under the lights. Pick: Georgia -6



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Georgia -6 Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Texas Georgia Georgia Georgia Texas SU Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia

