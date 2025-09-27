The fifth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs put their 33-game home winning streak on the line when they battle the 17th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in a key SEC matchup on Saturday. Alabama is coming off a 38-14 win over Wisconsin on Sept. 13, while Georgia topped Tennessee 44-41 in overtime that same day. The Crimson Tide (2-1, 0-0 SEC), who tied for fourth in the SEC at 5-3 and were 9-4 overall in 2024, are 2-4 on the road since the start of last season. The Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 SEC), who tied for second in the Southeastern Conference at 6-2 and were 11-3 overall, have a plus-63 point differential this year.

Kickoff from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Alabama leads the all-time series 44-26-4. The Bulldogs are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Georgia odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.5, which is up one point from the opener of 52.5. Before making any Georgia vs. Alabama picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine expert, Josh Nagel, has to say.

Alabama vs. Georgia spread Georgia -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Alabama vs. Georgia over/under 53.5 points Alabama vs. Georgia money line Alabama +114, Georgia -135 Alabama vs. Georgia picks See picks at SportsLine Alabama vs. Georgia streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Georgia can cover

Junior quarterback Gunner Stockton is off to a solid start to his season. Through three games, he has completed 63 of 89 passes (70.8%) for 721 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions. He has also rushed 28 times for 124 yards (4.4 average) and three touchdowns. In the win over Tennessee, he completed 23 of 31 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns, while carrying 13 times for 38 yards and a score.

Senior wide receiver Colbie Young, who is in his second season with the program after two years at Miami (Fla.), is among the team leaders in receptions. In three games, he has 13 catches for 179 yards (13.8 average), including a long of 45. In the win over Tennessee, he had four receptions for 73 yards. He had seven catches for 76 yards in a 28-6 win over Austin Peay.

Why Alabama can cover

Redshirt junior quarterback Ty Simpson helps power the Crimson Tide. Through three games, he has completed 64 of 89 passes (71.9%) for 862 yards and nine touchdowns with zero interceptions. In the win over Wisconsin, he was dominant, completing 24 of 29 passes for 382 yards and four touchdowns. He was 17 of 17 for 226 yards and three touchdowns in a 73-0 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 6.

Senior wide receiver Germie Bernard is another offensive weapon for the Tide. Through three games, he has 15 receptions for 275 yards (18.3 average), including a long of 43, and three touchdowns. In the 31-17 opening-game loss at Florida State, he caught eight passes for 146 yards (18.3 average), including a long of 37. He had three receptions for 67 yards (22.3 average) and two touchdowns in the win over Louisiana-Monroe.

