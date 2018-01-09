Georgia vs. Alabama score: National championship game live updates

ATLANTA -- The kickoff to the all-SEC 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama has finally arrived. More than four months of college football action has left us with Tide coach Nick Saban looking to maintain his perfect record (11-0) against his former assistants as he goes up against second-year Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.

A win for Alabama would net Saban his sixth national championship, tying him with former Alabama coach Bear Bryant, while a Georgia victory would be the program's first title since the 1980 season. Either way, the SEC is guaranteed to claim its ninth title in the last 12 seasons on Monday night.

