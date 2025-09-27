The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) will put their unbeaten record on the line when they host the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) in an SEC showdown on Saturday night. Georgia erased a late deficit in its overtime win at No. 15 Tennessee two weeks ago before having a bye last week. Alabama cannot afford a loss, as it already fell to Florida State in its season opener. This is the first meeting between these schools since last September, when Alabama picked up a 41-34 win at home.

Kickoff from Sanford Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Georgia is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Georgia vs. Alabama odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.5. The Bulldogs are -134 money line favorites (risk $134 to win $100), while the Crimson Tide are +113 underdogs. Before making any Alabama vs. Georgia picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

When: Saturday, Sept. 27

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Georgia -2.5, over/under 53.5

Alabama is desperately seeking a signature victory to atone for its season-opening loss at Florida State. The Crimson Tide have responded with a pair of blowout wins over Louisiana-Monroe and Wisconsin. This game begins a stretch of six top-20 matchups in the next seven games on their schedule.



Georgia is riding a 33-game home winning streak and is coming off a 44-41 overtime win against No. 15 Tennessee two weeks ago. The Bulldogs trailed by 14 points in the first quarter and by eight points with less than three minutes remaining before ultimately winning in overtime, but they did not cover the spread as 3.5-point favorites. They have gone Over in 10 of their last 13 meetings with Alabama.

Model's Alabama vs. Georgia prediction, picks

Georgia is one of the elite programs in college football, but it continues to be overvalued by the betting market. The Bulldogs have only covered the spread once in their last seven games dating back to last season, and they are 11-21-1 ATS in their last 33 home games. This is Alabama's first time as a true road underdog since 2015, when it covered in a win at Georgia. The model expects a close game on Saturday night, with the Crimson Tide covering the spread in 53% of simulations.

