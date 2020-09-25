An SEC battle is on tap Saturday between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the fourth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs at 4 p.m. ET at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Georgia ended last year first in the SEC East Division, while Arkansas ended up seventh in the SEC West. The Bulldogs are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games as a favorite. The Razorbacks, meanwhile, are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 conference games.

The under is 9-1-1 in Georgia's last 11 conference games, and is also 7-1 in Arkansas' last eight September games. The Bulldogs are favored by 27.5-points in the latest Arkansas vs. Georgia odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 52.5. Before you make any Georgia vs. Arkansas picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia vs. Arkansas. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Arkansas vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Arkansas spread: Georgia -27.5

Georgia vs. Arkansas over-under: 52.5 points

Georgia vs. Arkansas money line: Georgia -4000, Arkansas +1500

Georgia: The Bulldogs are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks have lost 19 consecutive SEC games.

What you need to know about Georgia

Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman was ticketed to succeed Jake Fromm at quarterback for the Bulldogs, but earlier this month Newman announced he was opting out to prepare for the NFL draft. USC transfer JT Daniels and redshirt freshman D'Wan Mathis have been battling for the starting quarterback position throughout camp. Daniels completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 2,672 yards and 14 touchdowns while with the Trojans in 2018.

Georgia went 12-2 last season and won the SEC East. The Bulldogs will enter Saturday's SEC road contest full of confidence, having won 13 straight games in September and seven of their last eight against the Razorbacks.

What you need to know about Arkansas

The Razorbacks also will have a new quarterback, as Florida transfer Feleipe Franks takes over under center in Fayetteville. Franks was 0-2 against Georgia as a Gator, but a knee injury sidelined him for last year's meeting. Sam Pittman, who spent the past four seasons as Georgia's offensive line coach, is making his head coaching debut on Saturday for the Razorbacks.

The matchup against Georgia will mark the first time that the Razorbacks have opened the season against an SEC opponent. The Razorbacks are 3-8 in their last 11 home games.

How to make Georgia vs. Arkansas picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with Daniels throwing for almost 300 yards and three touchdowns.

So who wins Arkansas vs. Georgia? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Georgia vs. Arkansas spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,800 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.