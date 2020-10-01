Who's Playing

No. 12 Auburn @ No. 5 Georgia

Current Records: Auburn 1-0; Georgia 1-0

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs are 5-1 against the Auburn Tigers since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Bulldogs and Auburn will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium. UGA has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

UGA had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They took their matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday by a conclusive 37-10 score. The win came about even with UGA handicapping themselves with 97 penalty yards. UGA QB Stetson Bennett was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 211 yards on 29 attempts.

Meanwhile, Auburn gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Saturday. They had enough points to win and then some against the Kentucky Wildcats, taking their game 29-13. Auburn QB Bo Nix did work as he passed for three TDs and 233 yards on 27 attempts in addition to picking up 34 yards on the ground.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bulldogs and the Tigers clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -104

Series History

Georgia have won five out of their last six games against Auburn.