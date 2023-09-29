The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs look to stay perfect on the season when they visit the Auburn Tigers in the Week 5 SEC on CBS showdown. Carson Beck and the Bulldogs keep on rolling and enter Saturday's marquee matchup on heels of a 49-21 win against the UAB Blazers. That could spell trouble for the 3-1 Tigers, who are coming off of a disappointing 27-10 loss to Texas A&M.

Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Bulldogs are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Auburn odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45. Before locking in any Auburn vs. Georgia picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Georgia vs. Auburn:

Auburn vs. Georgia spread: Bulldogs -14.5

Auburn vs. Georgia over/under: 45 points

Auburn vs. Georgia money line: UGA -647, Auburn +453

Why Auburn can cover

The Tigers have fallen into a tough situation. Starting QB Payton Thorne has struggled to get the ball down field and the offensive line hasn't given him adequate help. All of this was painfully obvious in Week 4 against the Aggies, who kept the Tigers from scoring a TD until the fourth quarter in that game.



That being said, the Tigers still have a tough defense. If that side of the ball can keep Beck and company from running up the scoreboard early, the Tigers can keep this game close and cover the spread.

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs have won their last six matchups against the Tigers and four of those wins were by 20-plus points. Given the lopsided nature of this season's matchup, it's no wonder why the spread is more than two touchdowns.

Despite the high amount of player turnover going into this season, Georgia continues to dominate on both sides of the ball and grind down opponents. Beck and the Bulldogs offense have a great chance to overwhelm Auburn's defense en route to another high-scoring victory.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 46 points.

