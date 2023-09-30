The Auburn Tigers host the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in what should be a very entertaining Week 5 SEC on CBS matchup. The Tigers have been grinding despite having trouble on offense and they are coming off of a 27-10 loss to Texas A&M, their first loss of the season. Meanwhile, Kirby Smart's Bulldogs have gotten off to a 4-0 start and are dominating their opponents on both sides of the ball.

Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Bulldogs are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Auburn odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45. Before locking in any Auburn vs. Georgia picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Georgia vs. Auburn:

Georgia vs. Auburn spread: Bulldogs -14.5

Georgia vs. Auburn over/under: 45 points

Georgia vs. Auburn money line: UGA -659, Auburn +468

Georgia vs. Auburn streaming: Paramount+

Why Auburn can cover

The Tigers' best bet for covering the spread is for their defense to slow Carson Beck and the Bulldogs' offense down. Auburn's offense struggled mightily against the Aggies and the Tigers' touchdown was on a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter by linebacker Eugene Asante.

Payton Thorne is having difficulty moving the ball down the field, so Auburn will try to lean on its run game a bit more. Five different players have rushed for at least 100 yards, led by Jarquez Hunter, who has 143 yards and a score on the season.

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs have won their last six matchups against the Tigers and four of those wins were by 20-plus points. Given the lopsided nature of this season's matchup, it's no wonder why the spread is more than two touchdowns.

Despite the high amount of player turnover going into this season, Georgia continues to dominate on both sides of the ball and grind down opponents. Beck and the Bulldogs offense have a great chance to overwhelm Auburn's defense en route to another high-scoring victory.

