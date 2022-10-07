The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs aim for their sixth consecutive victory in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry when they host the Auburn Tigers in an SEC on CBS matchup on Saturday. Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC) is 62-56-8 in the all-time series and has won eight of the last nine meetings after posting a 34-10 win last season. Auburn (3-2, 1-1) hasn't defeated the Bulldogs since 2017, when it recorded a 40-17 home triumph over a Georgia team that was ranked first in the nation at the time.

Kickoff at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Bulldogs are 29.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Auburn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

And before making any Auburn vs. Georgia picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia vs. Auburn and just revealed its picks and CFB predictions. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Auburn vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Auburn spread: Bulldogs -29.5

Georgia vs. Auburn over/under: 49.5 points

Georgia vs. Auburn money line: Bulldogs -15000, Tigers +2200

UGA: The Bulldogs are 1-5 against the spread in their last six home games

AUB: The Tigers are 0-7 ATS in their last seven contests at Georgia

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs are coming off their seventh straight victory dating back to last season, a 26-22 triumph at Missouri in which they rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Stetson Bennett recorded his third 300-yard performance of the year, completing 23-of-43 pass attempts for 312 yards while improving to 19-3 as a starter. In two meetings with Auburn, the senior is 31-of-49 for 471 yards with three TDs and no interceptions.

Georgia won both of those contests by a combined score of 61-16, with wideouts Adonai Mitchell and Ladd McConkey each catching a touchdown pass as freshmen in last year's victory. The Bulldogs have given up 22 points in each of their last two contests this season but rank fourth in the nation with an average of 10.8 allowed. They have outscored their opponents 195-54 and are third in the SEC at 39 points per contest.

Why Auburn can cover

Despite squandering a 17-point lead in last week's 21-17 loss to LSU, the Tigers had a 438-270 advantage in total yards and limited their opponent to 85 through the air. It was the team's best performance against the pass since giving up 99 yards against Ole Miss in 2019. Offensively, Auburn has a penchant for big plays as it ranks third in the SEC with 32 plays of 20 or more yards this season.

One of the Tigers' big gains gave them an early lead against LSU last week as freshman quarterback Robby Ashford connected with junior wideout Ja'Varrius Johnson for a 53-yard touchdown just 2:03 into the contest. Making his second career start, Ashford completed 19-of-38 pass attempts for 337 yards and a pair of TDs in the setback. Junior running back Tank Bigsby shares the team lead with four rushing scores and ran for Auburn's lone touchdown in last year's loss to Georgia.

How to make Auburn vs. Georgia picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 51 combined points.

So who wins Georgia vs. Auburn? And which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up more than $3,100 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.