The second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs look to remain undefeated when they host the SEC-rival Auburn Tigers on Saturday in the latest installment of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC) handily won its first four games of the 2022 season before needing to rally from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to post a 26-22 victory at Missouri last week. Auburn (3-2, 1-1), which squandered a 17-point lead in last Saturday's 21-17 loss to LSU, has lost five straight meetings with Georgia and 14 of the last 17.

Kickoff at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 28-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Auburn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.

Georgia vs. Auburn spread: Bulldogs -28

Georgia vs. Auburn over/under: 49 points

Georgia vs. Auburn money line: Bulldogs -10000, Tigers +2000

UGA: The Bulldogs are 1-5 against the spread in their last six home games

AUB: The Tigers are 0-7 ATS in their last seven contests at Georgia

Georgia vs. Auburn streaming: Paramount+

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs have won seven straight games against Auburn in Athens, last losing 31-30 in 2005. They've allowed a total of 37 points in the last five matchups at home, permitting seven or fewer in four of those meetings. Georgia has given up more than 10 points only twice in its last 10 overall clashes with the Tigers.

Stetson Bennett has completed 69.5% of his pass attempts this season for 1,536 yards and five touchdowns. The senior quarterback posted his third 300-yard performance of 2022 last week, completing 24-of-43 attempts for 312 yards, and did not throw an interception for the fourth time in five contests. Bennett, who is tied for the team lead with four rushing TDs, has recorded 471 yards and three scores through the air in two career games versus Auburn.

Why Auburn can cover

Despite squandering a 17-point lead in last week's 21-17 loss to LSU, the Tigers had a 438-270 advantage in total yards and limited their opponent to 85 through the air. It was the team's best performance against the pass since giving up 99 yards against Ole Miss in 2019. Offensively, Auburn has a penchant for big plays as it ranks third in the SEC with 32 plays of 20 or more yards this season.

One of the Tigers' big gains gave them an early lead against LSU last week as freshman quarterback Robby Ashford connected with junior wideout Ja'Varrius Johnson for a 53-yard touchdown just 2:03 into the contest. Making his second career start, Ashford completed 19-of-38 pass attempts for 337 yards and a pair of TDs in the setback. Junior running back Tank Bigsby shares the team lead with four rushing scores and ran for Auburn's lone touchdown in last year's loss to Georgia.

